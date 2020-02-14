Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: The State Government is seeking expressions of interest for additional water allocations.
FILE PHOTO: The State Government is seeking expressions of interest for additional water allocations.
News

New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of megalitres of water are to be made available for new and expanded farms and businesses to create jobs around Crows Nest, the Southern Lockyer and the Scenic Rim.

State Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said expressions of interest were now open for 1275 ML of unallocated water.

"Making more than 1295 ML available is another initiative to support Queensland's economic strategy, Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs," Dr Lynham said.

"The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted economies across Australia and across the world.

"Part of Queensland's economic strategy is building on our traditional strengths like agriculture, as well as supporting Queensland businesses to grow."

Dr Lynham said if there was potential for expanded farming or commercial operations, the State Government wanted to hear about it.

EOIs are open until Sunday, August 9.

Any allocations issued will include conditions to protect the environment and existing water users.

For more information visit here.

More Stories

crows nest state government toowoomba business toowoomba list water allocations
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

        premium_icon Six ways you can help police identify Bundaberg drug dealers

        News Sen Const Duncan: Drug use stops with dealers and we need the support of the community to identify the dealers of illicit drugs.

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        PLOT TWIST: How Playhouse will bring theatre back

        premium_icon PLOT TWIST: How Playhouse will bring theatre back

        News A DIFFERENT style of show is set to take the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre stage...

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        RACQ urges young motorists to check their cover

        premium_icon RACQ urges young motorists to check their cover

        News It comes as new data shows young motorists don’t know what they’re covered for.

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Why the temperature is set to drop this week

        premium_icon Why the temperature is set to drop this week

        News While Flossy the cow can handle the cool, BoM has issued a sheep grazier warning...