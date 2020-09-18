Menu
Council are now seeking feedback on the proposed Anthony Jones Walkway Structure. Photo: NBRC
New walkway structure proposed in memory of Mundubbera resident

Holly Cormack
17th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
THE Mundubbera Rotary Club have proposed the 'Anthony Jones Walkway' structure in memory of beloved resident Anthony Jones, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2018.

North Burnett Regional Council announced the proposal on Tuesday, saying the structure will be positioned within the bollards in front of the Mundubbera town clock on Lyons Street. The clock itself will not be obstructed in any way.

The walkway structure will be maintained by the Mundubbera Rotary Club and constructed from timber.

Council are currently seeking feedback from the community in relation to the project, with suggestions closing on September 25.

If approved, works will begin in October this year.

To show your support for the project, make recommendations, or put in an objection, call the North Burnett Regional Council on 1300696272 or email at admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au.

