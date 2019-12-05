New vital program comes to Moore Park

LIFE CHANGING: A first for Moore Park Beach, First Responders Tim Timanus, Teletha Pym, Kim Miosge and Russell Stewart.

LIFE CHANGING: A first for Moore Park Beach, First Responders Tim Timanus, Teletha Pym, Kim Miosge and Russell Stewart.

FIRST Responders can mean the difference between life and death, and the Queensland Ambulance Service is bringing the vital service to Moore Park Beach.

QAS Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network Chief Superintendent, Russell Cooke said First Responders respond to local incidents and medical emergencies until paramedics arrive. He said as Moore Park Beach was located a fair distance from Bundaberg, the difference the new volunteering crew would be able to make was vital.

“For the First Responders to be able to attend while paramedic crews are attending makes an incredible difference in the outcome of patients,” Mr Cooke said.

“This is particularly crucial for instances of cardiac arrest where bystander intervention is required in the first few minutes.

“The First Responders program has been very successful within the Wide Bay with a number of groups in different places right through Queensland.”

The first eight volunteering First Responders will have their first on call shift on Friday December 6.