Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLD: Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast on Branyan St is sold for $499,000.
SOLD: Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast on Branyan St is sold for $499,000. www.realcommercial.com.au
News

New vision as historic Bundy bed and breakfast sold

by Katie Hall
31st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR more than 107 years, the little Queenslander at 17 Branyan St has seen many people come and go, and watched Bundaberg become the city it is today.

Now the owners of the centrally located bed and breakfast are retiring - and made the decision to sell the property after 18 years.

Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast was built in 1910 and began life as a family home. It has been owned and operated by the same owners since 2000, and operating as a bed and breakfast since 2002.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The award-winning and traditionally restored Queenslander has now been sold almost fully furnished for $499,000 by PRD real estate agent Ainsley Driver.

Mr Driver says the building is a special feature in the area, and retains much of its original charm after being renovated by the former owner, John.

"It is a special Queenslander, and wasn't just a fixer-upper,” Mr Driver said.

"It is a grand old lady.

"John was a builder and did a lot of the restorations himself and kept it original.”

The well maintained and restored property - with its original features - sold complete with beautiful stained glass windows, polished wooden floors and a fireplace in the large and picturesque living room area.

Whilst the Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast had enjoyed many years in business, Mr Driver says the new owner does not plan to continue letting out its rooms to guests.

"It was sold to a lady from the Central Coast who stayed there at the bed and breakfast and has now purchased it,” Mr Driver said.

The quaint property featured four bedrooms with air-conditioning units, four bathrooms, high-ceilings, a laundry room and an outdoor entertainment area - including a garden and BBQ area.

Sitting on 1/4 of an acre block close to amenities and shops, Mr Driver says the central positioning of the property was an advantage.

"It sits on 1/4 of an acre and is adjacent to a child-care centre and hospital,” he said.

The website for the former bed and breakfast described the property as a beautiful building "reminiscent of a bygone area, with large bedrooms featuring ensuites, high ceilings and french doors”.

The property is being settled today.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Queensland businessman banks a billion

    premium_icon Queensland businessman banks a billion

    News A BUNDABERG born businessman, who came from humble roots as a sugar cane and sweet potato farmer, is now an international corporate giant.

    • 31st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    SES calling for your help as numbers fall

    SES calling for your help as numbers fall

    News They may not be SOS but they are calling for help

    • 31st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Grim super storm warning for state

    premium_icon Grim super storm warning for state

    Weather YOU’RE not imagining things: Storms really are hitting us harder.

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    News YOUR supermarket trips could soon become a whole lot more expensive.

    Local Partners