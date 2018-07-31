New vision as historic Bundy bed and breakfast sold

SOLD: Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast on Branyan St is sold for $499,000.

FOR more than 107 years, the little Queenslander at 17 Branyan St has seen many people come and go, and watched Bundaberg become the city it is today.

Now the owners of the centrally located bed and breakfast are retiring - and made the decision to sell the property after 18 years.

Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast was built in 1910 and began life as a family home. It has been owned and operated by the same owners since 2000, and operating as a bed and breakfast since 2002.

The award-winning and traditionally restored Queenslander has now been sold almost fully furnished for $499,000 by PRD real estate agent Ainsley Driver.

Mr Driver says the building is a special feature in the area, and retains much of its original charm after being renovated by the former owner, John.

"It is a special Queenslander, and wasn't just a fixer-upper,” Mr Driver said.

"It is a grand old lady.

"John was a builder and did a lot of the restorations himself and kept it original.”

The well maintained and restored property - with its original features - sold complete with beautiful stained glass windows, polished wooden floors and a fireplace in the large and picturesque living room area.

Whilst the Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast had enjoyed many years in business, Mr Driver says the new owner does not plan to continue letting out its rooms to guests.

"It was sold to a lady from the Central Coast who stayed there at the bed and breakfast and has now purchased it,” Mr Driver said.

The quaint property featured four bedrooms with air-conditioning units, four bathrooms, high-ceilings, a laundry room and an outdoor entertainment area - including a garden and BBQ area.

Sitting on 1/4 of an acre block close to amenities and shops, Mr Driver says the central positioning of the property was an advantage.

"It sits on 1/4 of an acre and is adjacent to a child-care centre and hospital,” he said.

The website for the former bed and breakfast described the property as a beautiful building "reminiscent of a bygone area, with large bedrooms featuring ensuites, high ceilings and french doors”.

The property is being settled today.