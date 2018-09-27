Menu
Mitchell Marsh is the joint vice-captain with Josh Hazlewood.
Cricket

Deputy Marsh’s pledge to Australia and his captain

by Staff Writers
27th Sep 2018 5:13 PM

MITCHELL Marsh has pledged to help Tim Paine make Australia proud following his appointment as Australia's vice-captain alongside Josh Hazlewood.

An Under-19 World Cup winning captain in his younger days, and the current captain of Western Australia, Marsh could be forgiven if he considered himself the heir apparent.

But the all-rounder insists his sole focus as vice-captain is to help Paine impart his vision on the team.

"It's really important as a vice-captain to jump on board," Marsh told cricket.com.au. "I'm really looking forward to what I can bring to the table as a leader but more importantly what this group can bring to make Australians proud in the future."

That desire to be a positive influence stretches beyond the field as well.

"I want to be the best person, the best Australian cricketer and leader that I can be for this group and the whole organisation.

"That's something we want every single cricketer to be in the Australian cricket team, hopefully I'll be able to instil that on young guys coming through, what it is to be an Australian cricketer and what we stand for going forward."

