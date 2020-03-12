New vehicle takes police into new terrain

Sergeant Owens and Sergeant Steinhardt before taking the new ATV for a spin.

BEACH patrolling just got easier as Bargara police were recently allocated a Can-Am all terrain vehicle to add to their fleet.

The brand new ATV was purchased from a local business and will be stationed at Bargara for use throughout the Bundaberg patrol area.

Officer in Charge of Bargara Station, Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said the ATV would be predominately used for patrolling the beach and public park lands.

“The ATV has the capability to be deployed to search and rescue land operations as well as police operations involving rural properties,” Sergeant Steinhardt said.

“The ATV will be a great asset for accessing those off road places we sometimes have to get to.”

The Bargara Progress Association supported the purchase of safety and recovery equipment for the ATV.

If you would like to see the ATV in person it will be on display at the Community Safety and Emergency Services Expo on March 28.