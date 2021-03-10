Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

by Hayden Johnson
10th Mar 2021 10:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Five new vaccination clinics will open by the end of the week as Queensland records five new cases of COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning revealed additional clinics would open at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, Redcliffe, Rockhampton, Mackay and Ipswich.

Ms Palaszczuk said the opening was contingent on the supplies of the vaccine being continually sought by the Federal Government.

The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital will get a new vaccination clinic. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle
The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital will get a new vaccination clinic. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle

Queensland recorded five new cases of COVID-19 overnight, all detected in hotel quarantine.

It brings the number of active cases to 37.

As of Wednesday 11,996 frontline health and hotel quarantine workers have been vaccinated.

"Vaccinations give us hope that we will see the end of this pandemic," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"But we cannot let our guard down yet."

The new vaccine hubs follow those recently opened in Logan, Bundaberg, QEII and Toowoomba hospitals.

Originally published as New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland vaccinations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

        Premium Content JAILED: Police find bumbag of meth hooked to bra during raid

        Crime JUDGE: “You’ve been given every opportunity to stay out of prison in the past.”

        Women behaving badly: 10 times Bundy women fronted court

        Premium Content Women behaving badly: 10 times Bundy women fronted court

        Crime This is a list of women who have fronted court on everything from luring men on...

        REVEALED: Design plans for new coffee shop and 24 hr servo

        Premium Content REVEALED: Design plans for new coffee shop and 24 hr servo

        News See the plans: Jobs, cheap fuel, coffee shop on the cards if the application...

        FIGHT FOR FREEDOM: Bundy locals vigil for Tamil family

        Premium Content FIGHT FOR FREEDOM: Bundy locals vigil for Tamil family

        News Alongside members of the Bundaberg community Karina Anderson participated in the...