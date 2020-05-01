New turning lane coming for this Walkervale road

Road works will soon begin for motorists passing through Walkervale.

Road works will soon begin for motorists passing through Walkervale.

WORKS will start next week on a new right-turn lane from Goodwood Rd onto Boston St at Walkervale.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said existing linemarking would be altered to make way for a right-turn lane for southbound motorists entering Boston St, while a give way sign would also installed on Boston Street for motorists exiting onto Goodwood Rd.

Works will take approximately one week, weather permitting, to complete and be carried out at night.

Drivers are urged to follow the instructions of road crews and signs, and to drive to conditions.

“We’re delivering more than $1.9 billion in roads and transport for the Wide Bay Burnett, including major projects jointly-funded with the Federal Government,” Mr Bailey said.

“Local projects like this also deliver important upgrades to road safety too.”