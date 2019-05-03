Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher David Wiedman is accused of shooting a man in the face with an arrow.
Snake catcher David Wiedman is accused of shooting a man in the face with an arrow. Contributed
Crime

New trial for snake catcher accused of shooting man in face

Sherele Moody
by
3rd May 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SNAKE catcher and experienced archer found guilty of shooting another man in the face with an arrow has had his conviction quashed and a new trial ordered.

In September 2018, a Toowoomba jury found David Gregory Wiedman intentionally caused grievous bodily harm to Cameron Keith Boyce when he shot an arrow that hit Mr Boyce in the chin, causing a 6cm cut.

Mr Wiedman appealed the conviction, arguing he did shoot the arrow but did not intend to hurt Mr Boyce.

He argued the jury reached an unreasonable verdict when it found he "intended" to harm the victim.

The Court of Appeal agreed and has ordered a new trial for Mr Wiedman and that the conviction be set aside.

- NewsRegional

archery cameron keith boyce cime court david gregory wiedman trial violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Nationals MP: One Nation is the enemy

    premium_icon Nationals MP: One Nation is the enemy

    Politics HINKLER'S Federal Member Keith Pitt has described One Nation as the LNP's "political enemy" rejecting Nationals party leader Michael McCormack's remarks.

    Jack Russells found in ‘appalling’ conditions

    premium_icon Jack Russells found in ‘appalling’ conditions

    News RSPCA raid reveals Jack Russells in ‘appalling’ conditions

    WATCH: famous swimming cat finds purr-fect friend

    premium_icon WATCH: famous swimming cat finds purr-fect friend

    News Bundy's celebrity cats are making a splash