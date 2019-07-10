New trees thriving despite little rainfall

NEW TREES: Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson with one of the Red Cedar Toona Ciliata trees growing at the Burnett Reserve site near the Bundaberg Hospital.

A GROUP of new red cedar trees have been planted in Bundaberg to bring the species back to the region.

They were planted at the Burnett Reserve behind the Bundaberg Hospital about 12 months ago and are thriving despite the lack of rain.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said the trees were still grown in the area.

"I'd heard about them from contact's great-grandfathers who were cedar cutters and thought 'why aren't they here? They need to be introduced',” he said.

"This is a fine place where they should have been and they've taken off really well with a little bit of shade.”

The trees can grow up to 50 metres tall and Mr Johnson said planting more trees was vital for rebuilding the environment.

Mr Johnson said the red cedars grow at roughly the same rate as the white cedar tree that grows close by.

"It's all part of re-birthing the entire environment around here,” he said.

"You just see the destruction we've caused over the years, you've just got to imagine what was a paradise - so many birds you couldn't hear yourself speak, these are the things you see in historical works and then you hear the silence these days.

"If you have a block of land and you have some creeks or damp areas, they are very tough trees and we have them at the (Landcare) nursery.”