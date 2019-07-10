Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW TREES: Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson with one of the Red Cedar Toona Ciliata trees growing at the Burnett Reserve site near the Bundaberg Hospital.
NEW TREES: Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson with one of the Red Cedar Toona Ciliata trees growing at the Burnett Reserve site near the Bundaberg Hospital. Geordi Offord
Environment

New trees thriving despite little rainfall

Geordi Offord
by
10th Jul 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of new red cedar trees have been planted in Bundaberg to bring the species back to the region.

They were planted at the Burnett Reserve behind the Bundaberg Hospital about 12 months ago and are thriving despite the lack of rain.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said the trees were still grown in the area.

"I'd heard about them from contact's great-grandfathers who were cedar cutters and thought 'why aren't they here? They need to be introduced',” he said.

"This is a fine place where they should have been and they've taken off really well with a little bit of shade.”

The trees can grow up to 50 metres tall and Mr Johnson said planting more trees was vital for rebuilding the environment.

Mr Johnson said the red cedars grow at roughly the same rate as the white cedar tree that grows close by.

"It's all part of re-birthing the entire environment around here,” he said.

"You just see the destruction we've caused over the years, you've just got to imagine what was a paradise - so many birds you couldn't hear yourself speak, these are the things you see in historical works and then you hear the silence these days.

"If you have a block of land and you have some creeks or damp areas, they are very tough trees and we have them at the (Landcare) nursery.”

bundaberg landcare landcare mike johnson red cedar trees
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Domestic violence in focus

    premium_icon IN COURT: Domestic violence in focus

    Crime DOMESTIC violence is a scourge on any community. And in Bundaberg, it is no different.

    • 10th Jul 2019 2:43 PM
    Man sentenced over Bundaberg tobacco farms

    premium_icon Man sentenced over Bundaberg tobacco farms

    News 5.5 acres of illicit tobacco was found at Givelda properties

    Contradictions in biofuel business

    premium_icon Contradictions in biofuel business

    Business Sugar Research report confronts diversification challenges