New trail to link Bundaberg and Gin Gin

ON THE RIGHT TRACK: Cr Wayne Honor, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Helen Blackburn at the North Bundaberg Rail Museum. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG Regional Council is all aboard with the rail trail project which would see a riding and walking track in place from Bundaberg to Gin Gin.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey made the announcement today after the council's ordinary meeting, reviewing the $92,000 State Government funded feasibility study for the rail trail initiative which is set to bring thousands of people to the region.

The council is set to investigate funding from different levels of government to build the 46km trail along the disused railway corridor between Bundaberg and Gin Gin.

Cr Dempsey said a development plan estimates potential economic benefits of nearly $3 million per year for what has the potential to be a global attraction.

The trail would cost about $13.1 million to build and bring "the old railway lines to life”.

Cr Dempsey said the rail would be suited to walkers, runners, cyclists and history buffs looking to explore the region and its rail history.

He said at the end of the day they want to make sure that they get value for dollar and that it wouldn't be a burden on ratepayers.

Councillor Wayne Honor said the project would have great benefits to the region's economy, health and fitness.

"It traces the rail trail from North Bundaberg through to Gin Gin on its way to Mt Perry which was the copper and gold mining town,” he said.

"And it was our historic Sir Thomas McIlwraith, the owner of the Gin Gin cattle station that pushed so hard to get project up and away in 1869.

"So this is a project now that's going to retrace the footsteps of our pioneers. It's going to be something that's looked upon around the world as nostalgic and it's going to be iconic.”

He said for the locals there's plenty of history and the train stopped running on this line in 1993.

Councillor Helen Blackburn said the project was important and offered several sporting opportunities in the future which would be surrounded by scenic views and would not close down roads.

She said it was estimated that the trail could bring 3000 people to the region per annum and of the 3000, 2000 were likely to stay overnight and explore the region whether it be the zoo, turtles, beach and more.