New towers set to improve mobile coverage

TALK TIME: Optus has announced a $7 million commitment to improve 3G and 4G mobile coverage across Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett region.

OPTUS has talked up a $7 million commitment to the region with plans underway to build 13 new towers between Redridge and Avondale and out to Bargara.

Optus state manager Mark O'Shea said the investment would improve 3G and 4G mobile coverage across Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett region for residents and small business operators.

"We understand the need to consistently improve mobile coverage and provide faster mobile internet download services for people living, working and visiting Bundaberg,” he said.

"We recently completed work to build a new tower at Bundaberg West which has improved coverage at the hospital.

"Planning is underway to build 13 new towers across the region at Bundaberg Airport, Bargara Lakes, Bundaberg Tafe, Goodwood Rd, Redridge North, Kepnock, Alloway, Avoca, Gooburrum North, Innes Park, Kalkie, Apple Tree Creek and Avondale.

"These new towers will benefit motorists with improved coverage along Goodwood Rd and Bundaberg-Lowmead Rd.

"Commuters alike will also enjoy improved coverage and faster mobile download speeds when travelling on the train along the North Coast Railway and at the airport.”

As part of the $7 million investment Optus is working with the Queensland State and Federal governments to build two sites under the mobile blackspots program.

"Optus has listened to customers, businesses and the community and we are excited to be working with government to deliver new towers at Redridge North and Avondale which will further improve and expand coverage,” Mr O'Shea said.

"These sites were proposed within the program after discussions with Bundaberg Regional Council and were supported by the Queensland State Government with co-investment.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the new mobile base stations would bring a much-needed boost to mobile coverage, providing benefits to residents, businesses and emergency service operators.

"The Coalition Government has committed $220 million to the Mobile Black Spot Program in regional and remote parts of Australia,” he said.

"I have advocated on behalf of residents in Hinkler to improve mobile services and it's pleasing to see it coming to fruition.”