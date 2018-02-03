New tourist development goes nuts

Trevor Steinhardt is delighted his $11.7m expansion for his macadamia farm has been approved.

Trevor Steinhardt is delighted his $11.7m expansion for his macadamia farm has been approved. Mike Knott BUN151111MAC2

MORE than 100 jobs will be created locally following Bundaberg Regional Council approval of an $11.7 million expansion to Macadamias Australia.

The council formally signed off on the development this week with the project expected to create jobs, drive tourism development and significantly expand the company's macadamia processing capability.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the proposal had come before council late last year and represented a huge vote of confidence by the proponents in the Bundaberg region.

"The potential exists not only to grow and process up to 10,000 tonnes of nut in the next few years but also the creation of a tourist facility, which will certainly value add to the business," he said.

TOP DOLLAR: More than 100 jobs will be created after an $11.7 million expansion by Bundaberg company Macadamias Australia. Megan Dean

"Macadamias Australia, operated by the Steinhardt family from a property located off Goodwood Road, now supplies macadamia kernel to over 15 countries worldwide.

"They have 195,000 macadamia trees planted and additional plantings are anticipated to significantly increase local macadamia production in the next few years."

Cr Sommerfeld said it was estimated in excess of 100 jobs would be created both during construction and through the operational capacity of the facility.

"The staged development, to be built around the existing infrastructure, incorporates a 6291sq m value adding processing plant and a 535sq m building for onsite sale of nut products."

When the NewsMail caught up with Macadamias Australia director Trevor Steinhardt in December, he spoke about his plans to lead the family-owned, Goodwood Rd agribusiness into the Chinese market in April.

"The China market has gone from zero to consuming about 30 per cent of world production in five years and it's still not enough," he said.