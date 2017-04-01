New tourist attraction

BRIGHT FUTURE: President Jason Cooper is excited about the future of the Gayndah train station.

THE future of the Gayndah Train Station looks bright with big plans to overhaul the untapped resource on the agenda.

Gayndah Heritage Railway Rail Trail President Jason Cooper said he was excited for the future of the railway station with plans to capitalise on the train carriages already on site.

"Basically when we had our public meeting back in 2014 my proposal was to express our interest in surplus carriages from Queensland Rail," Mr Cooper said.

"I knew they would be surplus at the end of that year and thought it would be a good idea to use them as a tourist attraction."

Some of the ideas now include using these carriages as a novelty restaurant of sorts, giving the patron the rail experience and also a rail museum.

"Our proposal is to provide Gayndah and the wider community with a unique rail experience," Mr Cooper said.

The multi stage process has gone ahead smoothly with stage one completed earlier this year.

"Last year I submitted a funding submission to the Gambling Community Benefit Fund for $35,000 for the first stage of energising the four carriages," Mr Cooper said.

"The club car and dining car need three phase power because of the stove, refrigerator and so on.

"I received an email in December last year telling me we were successful with the grant and work commenced in January."

The first stage required the trenching of the cables to each of the four carriages.

"That was done by Neil Sadler with help from Matt Zillman and his trencher," Mr Cooper said.

"The second part of that stage is establishing a power board and once that is done Neil will be able to start working on the refrigeration and air conditioning."

While Mr Cooper is cautious with a time frame he hopes to see things in full swing by years end, the third stage is refrigeration and air conditioning.

"But depending on funds, if we can energise the club car and establish refrigeration and AC we will basically be able to use them in the next few months so that will generate us income straight away," Mr Cooper said.

A caravan and camping ground has also been established on sight to help generate income.