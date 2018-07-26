New tool will show Bundy drivers where cheapest fuel is

Bundy motorists are set to fuel up for cheaper prices with a new tool to be launched by the government.

DRIVERS will be able to find the cheapest fuel on their smartphone from December.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced the government would kick off its two-year fuel price reporting trial in December.

"From December, Queenslanders will start to see price changes on their smartphones within 30 minutes of a price change at the bowser,” Dr Lynham said.

"The goal is for Queensland motorists to be able to identify the best deal, and use their buying power to support retailers who are doing the right thing.

"This trial seeks to put the power into customer's hands.

"Retailers will have three months' grace to get their houses in order and by the Easter holidays, offenders will face fines if they do not report their fuel prices accurately and on time.”

The two-year trial will see fuel prices published on existing smartphone apps and websites such as Motormouth, GasBuddy, PetrolSpy, RACQ and Compare the Market.

The government will evaluate the trial's performance in 2020.