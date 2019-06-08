New to Bundy: Want to try yoga? Wine not

CHEER-FUL IDEA: Emma Ellul is running beer and wine yoga at the Queenslander Hotel.

LOVE the pub but want to get fit and make friends? Well your lucky day has come - or at least it will arrive on Wednesday when Bundy's first beer and wine yoga sessions start up.

The idea is the brainchild of yoga instructor Emma Ellul who wanted people to take part in yoga without feeling burdened by getting caught up in the idea of being the perfect yogi.

"They do it in England in the old pubs over there,” she said.

"A lot of people are too scared to do yoga because they think you have to be this perfect yogi with your legs around your ears.”

It's a new kind of yoga for the experienced instructor who had a yoga and wellbeing business on the Sunshine Coast before moving back to Bundaberg.

She's been working in the field for around a decade.

"It's going to be new for me,” Ms Ellul said of the pub venture.

"I think it's just to get people open to the idea. Yoga is such a healing tool.

"The beautiful thing about yoga is there's no judgement and I'm a very relaxed real person and I want people to leave feeling happy.”

Ms Ellul said it was important in today's technological age, that people still make connections.

"Happiness comes from having these connections,” she said.

"This technology stuff doesn't make people happy.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Ms Ellul said it was important to bring people together.

"People need to feel happy because we all know life can be hard,” she said.

The first class will be held at the Queenslander Hotel on Wednesday from 5.30pm.

Classes are $10 each per person, phone 4152 4691 to book.