Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHEER-FUL IDEA: Emma Ellul is running beer and wine yoga at the Queenslander Hotel.
CHEER-FUL IDEA: Emma Ellul is running beer and wine yoga at the Queenslander Hotel. Mike Knott BUN060619YOGA1
Offbeat

New to Bundy: Want to try yoga? Wine not

Crystal Jones
by
8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOVE the pub but want to get fit and make friends? Well your lucky day has come - or at least it will arrive on Wednesday when Bundy's first beer and wine yoga sessions start up.

The idea is the brainchild of yoga instructor Emma Ellul who wanted people to take part in yoga without feeling burdened by getting caught up in the idea of being the perfect yogi.

"They do it in England in the old pubs over there,” she said.

"A lot of people are too scared to do yoga because they think you have to be this perfect yogi with your legs around your ears.”

It's a new kind of yoga for the experienced instructor who had a yoga and wellbeing business on the Sunshine Coast before moving back to Bundaberg.

She's been working in the field for around a decade.

"It's going to be new for me,” Ms Ellul said of the pub venture.

"I think it's just to get people open to the idea. Yoga is such a healing tool.

"The beautiful thing about yoga is there's no judgement and I'm a very relaxed real person and I want people to leave feeling happy.”

Ms Ellul said it was important in today's technological age, that people still make connections.

"Happiness comes from having these connections,” she said.

"This technology stuff doesn't make people happy.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Ms Ellul said it was important to bring people together.

"People need to feel happy because we all know life can be hard,” she said.

The first class will be held at the Queenslander Hotel on Wednesday from 5.30pm.

Classes are $10 each per person, phone 4152 4691 to book.

fitness wine yoga
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Tributes for Jeremy as mum tells of grief behind road toll

    premium_icon Tributes for Jeremy as mum tells of grief behind road toll

    News "It's the most painful thing I've ever experienced. It's totally devastating.”

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Group of locals take legal action against key Bundy project

    premium_icon Group of locals take legal action against key Bundy project

    Business Appeal taken against Innes Park project

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Abusive partner kisses freedom goodbye

    premium_icon Abusive partner kisses freedom goodbye

    Crime The aggrieved giggled in response and blew kisses back to Jacobs

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Screaming Jets landing at Riverfeast stage tonight

    premium_icon Screaming Jets landing at Riverfeast stage tonight

    News Legends set to light up Bundaberg

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM