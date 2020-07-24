New three storey motel proposed for region

BIG PLANS: Proposal plans prepared by Tomas O'Malley Architect for a three-storey motel in Bourbong St. PHOTO: Insite SJC proposal.

THE former Meekak Korean BBQ Restaurant site could be transformed into a three-storey motel, should the development application be approved.

A material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for the site on Bourbong St, with the proposed short-term accommodation plan.

According to the documents on the council's PD Online site, the proposed development could include 40 rooms, including a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units and a manager's residence, 40 covered parking spaces and eight uncovered and a porte cochere.

BIG PLANS: Proposal plans prepared by Tomas O'Malley Architect for a three-storey motel in Bourbong St. PHOTO: Insite SJC proposal.

The proposal also highlights plans for a covered and uncovered recreational areas including a podium level pool.

"It should be said that the proposed development is an integral part of a broader philosophy to deliver high quality short-stay accommodation within a functional built form that is situationally advantaged to allow travellers to take direct advantage of the retail and dining options within the CBD," the proposal reads.

"Further to this the site is juxtaposed to take advantage of the regionally significant rail network and the opportunities that this also provides for easy access and short-stay demand for accommodation."

