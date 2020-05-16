Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay has installed thermal imaging cameras
Health

New thermal tech to check temps at front door

Carlie Walker
15th May 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 16th May 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERMAL imaging technology has been installed at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital to ensure people visiting the facility have their temperature quickly and accurately assessed before entering.

The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology.

The advanced temperature checking technology forms part of the hospital's comprehensive COVID-19 screening process which is in place to ensure the continued safety of its patients, staff and doctors.

The person entering the hospital stands in a designated area in front of the high-tech scanning equipment and an alarm sounds if their temperature is above 37.4 degrees.

A hospital staff member is also in place to monitor temperatures, ask screening questions and ensure visitor restrictions are observed.

St Stephen's Hospital Acting General Manager Katrina Ryan, said the technology was fast, efficient and accurate and has replaced the manual temperature checking process that was formerly in place.

More Stories

fchealth st stephen's hospital thermal imagining technology
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Countering data over dam value

        premium_icon Countering data over dam value

        News Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers explains why its report is right.

        State government weighs up Bundaberg stimulus

        premium_icon State government weighs up Bundaberg stimulus

        News Bundaberg Regional Council is part of an LGAQ ‘battleplan’ to stimulate jobs.

        Man receives large fine for drug supplying

        premium_icon Man receives large fine for drug supplying

        News The court heard the man was co-operative with police.

        Frecklington’s commitment to further dam tests

        premium_icon Frecklington’s commitment to further dam tests

        News OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington outlines what she would do for Paradise Dam.