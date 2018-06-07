New technology to increase speed, accuracy at Bundy Hospital

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: Health Minister Steven Miles said the technology allowed clinicians to monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, temperature and heart rate in real time.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: Health Minister Steven Miles said the technology allowed clinicians to monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, temperature and heart rate in real time. Kevin Farmer

BUNDABERG Hospital is set to join other Queensland hospitals in a digital revolution - but we'll have to wait until 2020.

Technology is revolutionising the speed and accuracy of patient care across Queensland thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's rollout of digital hospitals.

Health Minister Steven Miles said digital hospitals allowed clinicians to monitor a patient's vital signs such as blood pressure, temperature and heart rate in real time through advanced technology.

"Technology advancements are a key part of how we will improve the health of all Queenslanders,” Dr Miles said.

"Electronic medical records can be accessed in real time by simply scanning a unique bar code on the patient's identity wristband with a hand-held device.

"This tool, among others, is showing remarkable improvements in patient outcomes.

Dr Miles said data analysed from five of Queensland's digital hospitals had shown an 88 per cent reduction in pressure injuries and a 37 per cent reduction in hospital-acquired infections.

"On-the-go monitoring allows clinicians to immediately identify any spikes or dips in a patient's condition and quickly provide treatment,” he said.

The digital hospital program is a key focus of today's eHealth Expo held in Brisbane, which also highlights future developments such as artificial intelligence, genomics, data analytics, digital wearable devices, apps, robotics, virtual reality and 3D printing.

"The rollout of the digital hospital program, including the implementation of the integrated electronic Medical Record (ieMR), is reducing errors, improving patient outcomes, and reducing costs,” Dr Miles said.

By 2020, 80 per cent of patients receiving public healthcare in Queensland will be treated in a digital hospital.

Bundaberg Hospital and Hervey Bay Hospital will look to go live in 2020.

Queensland Health chief information officer and eHealth Queensland CEO Richard Ashby said digital transformation was how Queensland would continue to advance the health system.

"In Queensland's digital hospitals, we are seeing significant safety and quality gains, patient experience improvements and a more sustainable structure,” Dr Ashby said.

"There are also a number of improvements in administrative duties, meaning clinical records can be retrieved immediately, a patient's vital signs are recorded instantly and reduced stationery costs.

"These improvements in quality all translate to more available bed days to meet growing demand and more sustainable cost structure.”

Click here for more details about the event.

By 2020, there will be 27 digital hospitals across Queensland:

DIGITAL HOSPITALS CURRENTLY LIVE

Princess Alexandra Hospital

Mackay Base Hospital

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

Logan Hospital

Beaudesert Hospital

Redland Hospital

Wynnum Manly Community Health Centre Gundu Pa

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Hospital

HOSPITALS TO GO LIVE THIS YEAR

Townsville Hospital

Sunshine Coast University Hospital

Nambour Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

HOSPITALS TO GO LIVE NEXT YEAR

Gold Coast University Hospital

Toowoomba Hospital

Robina Hospital

HOSPITALS TO GO LIVE BY 2020