New tech working wonders for Bundy's elderly

IN TOUCH: Bundaberg's Janice Boon uses her Mobi tablet to message friends and family, make Skype calls, access Facebook and even play games. Contributed

A GREAT-grandmother is the first person in the Bundaberg region to own new technology specially designed for older Queenslanders.

Mobi is a personalised digital tablet that cuts through the complexities of technology with a simplified, user-friendly format to help seniors to live independently while staying connected to family, friends and the community.

Janice Boon, 77, had never used a tablet before getting her Mobi device.

Mrs Boon uses her Mobi to message friends and family, look up knitting patterns, use Facebook, play games and make Skype video calls.

"Last week I rang my daughter in Brisbane and the next thing I knew I was talking to her face to face. It was lovely because I don't see my daughter too much because she works," Mrs Boon said.

"I like to get on to Google, they seem to know everything.

"I do a lot of knitting and crocheting so I look up patterns. I even found a golf game my husband likes to play. I'm learning how to take photos and send them."

Mobi powered by Breezie is available through Carinity Home Care Bundaberg, which helps Janice and her husband with domestic assistance to enable them to keep living in their Avoca home.

Carinity Home Care's range of services include nursing, personal grooming, household chores, shopping and helping seniors to get out and about.

"One lady comes to do housework to take a bit of the load off my husband," Janice said.

"I have different Carinity Home Care girls come and shower me and if my husband has to go away for a little while they will send someone to be with me.

"We might go for a walk in the wheelchair up to the shops and have a cup of coffee."

Carinity Home Care Bundaberg co-ordinator Sandy Cain said Mobi was a first for home care services in the Bundaberg region.

"It's a personalised digital hub, accessed on a 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 tablet device," Sandy said.

"Via endless internet through Telstra's 4G wireless network with unlimited data, Mobi users can watch movies and television, listen to music, read e-books and get the latest news and weather," Sandy said.

"Using the simple Mobi service can lead to better health and wellbeing outcomes for seniors, and help them to maintain mental fitness via apps, games and music therapy.

"They can also do video calls to family, friends and their Carinity Lifestyle co-ordinator, organise transport, meals, groceries and care visits, and access telehealth services."

Nychelle Hanlon, who runs classes on tablet devices and technology for seniors, says the devices help older people to stay socially connected.

"Isolation is a big issue for seniors and there can be great loneliness for those who don't get out and about," Nychelle said.

"Tablets are a brilliant way to keep in touch with family. By using video calling through the internet, you can speak to and see people anywhere in the world."

"One of the big advantages of tablets is mobility. You can take them anywhere and there's more and more hot spots where people can access the internet at many public locations.

"Quite a few people over the age of 80 have really got into the new technology and are switched on."

Click here for more information on the Mobi device, or phone Carinity Home Care Bundaberg on 0466 539 082.