Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Nuclear Medicine: Mish Williams, Amanda Nutt, Steve Mathews, Dr Andrew Southee, Di Laughlin and Penny Mitchell.
Wide Bay Nuclear Medicine: Mish Williams, Amanda Nutt, Steve Mathews, Dr Andrew Southee, Di Laughlin and Penny Mitchell.
News

New tech makes a difference

Angela Norval
25th May 2020 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH its new premises operating, the team at Wide Bay Nuclear Medicine is excited for the future.

The site is ideally located opposite Bundaberg Base Hospital in Bourbong Medical Centre in new and purpose-built rooms.

It complements the business’s other dedicated location at Mater Hospital.

Site manager Steve Mathews said at Bourbong Medical Centre, staff serviced hospital patients as well as patients referred from local GPs and specialists.

“The new site easily accommodates the size and power requirements of our brand new, state of the art, General Electric SPECT/CT Nuclear Medicine scanner, which is the first of its type to be installed into Australia,” Mr Mathews said.

“Due to technological advancements, the scan times are faster and radiation doses from our procedures are now up to a third lower than other nuclear medicine SPECT/CT machines.”

Mr Mathews said business would return to normal when restrictions were lifted.

“We have always practised infection prevention with standard practices and aseptic techniques for procedures so the extra measures for Covid-19 are an extension of our already strict protocols for infection control,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Game on with Bundy eSports event

        premium_icon Game on with Bundy eSports event

        News eSports event to involve games that requires acute senses, hand-eye coordination, mental acuity and fast problem-solving skills.

        PHOTOS: Making the most of the weekend

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of the weekend

        News LOCALS are making the most of the easing restrictions by spending time outdoors...

        Dam dispute unites growers and MPs

        premium_icon Dam dispute unites growers and MPs

        News LOCALS express their frustration with the State Government as it prepares to begin...

        EXPLAINED: How we got that spectacular sunset

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How we got that spectacular sunset

        Weather Did you see Saturday’s amazing sunset? A meteorologist explains how it happened.