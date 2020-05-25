New tech makes a difference

WITH its new premises operating, the team at Wide Bay Nuclear Medicine is excited for the future.

The site is ideally located opposite Bundaberg Base Hospital in Bourbong Medical Centre in new and purpose-built rooms.

It complements the business’s other dedicated location at Mater Hospital.

Site manager Steve Mathews said at Bourbong Medical Centre, staff serviced hospital patients as well as patients referred from local GPs and specialists.

“The new site easily accommodates the size and power requirements of our brand new, state of the art, General Electric SPECT/CT Nuclear Medicine scanner, which is the first of its type to be installed into Australia,” Mr Mathews said.

“Due to technological advancements, the scan times are faster and radiation doses from our procedures are now up to a third lower than other nuclear medicine SPECT/CT machines.”

Mr Mathews said business would return to normal when restrictions were lifted.

“We have always practised infection prevention with standard practices and aseptic techniques for procedures so the extra measures for Covid-19 are an extension of our already strict protocols for infection control,” he said.