New team rises to top in the rankings

The Waves Damien Black sprints off down the pitch.

CRICKET: For the first time this season, Brothers is not at the top of the power rankings in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

Brothers lost for the first time this season, though still remain top of the ladder.

But it isn’t enough to stay top of this list.

1. The Waves (4th last week)

Side bounced back well and jumped clear of all the other sides after a win over Maryborough.

The Waves is now right in contention to win the minor premiership and has been the form team over the past four weeks.

Bring on this week’s match against Brothers.

2. Brothers (1st last week)

Credit to Hervey Bay but that wasn’t a good loss for Brothers.

The side was almost at full strength and struggled to chase down the total from the Royals.

The side has lost once all season, so it is far from done and is still one of the favourites. But it will be interesting to see what happens this week against The Waves.

3. Norths (3rd last week)

The third best team right now and validated that against Past Highs on Saturday.

The side scored more than 250 for the second time in a row. The Finals are in sight.

4. Hervey Bay (6th last week)

Impressive way to keep the season alive by beating the unbeaten side in the competition.

Needs to win this week against Past Highs.

5. Past Highs (2nd last week)

Season is still in its hands but it was a disappointing loss to Norths, after having chances to win.

Past Highs face the bottom two sides in the final two weeks.

6. Maryborough (5th last week)

Side struggled against The Waves in what has been a season of missed chances for them. Season will be over if it loses to Norths this week but can still make the finals with two wins, but it will be tough.