New sushi train arrives in Bundy

Ginza Cuisine has opened in Hinkler Central.

Owner Eric Qian has dubbed Ginza Cuisine the "biggest sushi restaurant in Bundaberg”.

Mr Qian said when the store had been only been open for two-and-a-half weeks, it had been going well.

According to Mr Qian, one of the most important factors about their food was its freshness.

"We offer mainly sushi, with fresh materials,” he said.

"The most important thing is freshness, the maximum hours to stay on the train should be less than two-and-a-half hours.”

He said any longer and the food was thrown out.

Mr Qian said Ginza Cuisine had a stylish fitting and friendly staff.

The restaurant joins a number of stores who've recently opened at the popular shopping centre.

Dusk and Mystique Jewellers - which relocated to Hinkler Central after leaving Stockland - and the revamped Michel's Patisserie have all opened before Christmas.

Mr Qian said through the weekdays the store was open from 10am-8pm, with the exception of Thursday's late trading when they stay open from 10am-9pm.

On Saturday the restaurant is open from 10am-5pm and 10am-3pm on Sundays.

He said by having later hours, they were able to cater to both a lunch and dinner customer base.

Mr Qian said some of their busiest times were Thursday nights for dinner and Saturday lunchtime.

The store is across from Gloria Jeans.

For more information on Hinkler and the stores within, visit the website at www.hinklercentral.com.au.

Visit Ginza Cuisine at Hinkler's Facebook page for more information and to see their menu.