New surface is set to reduce costs for club and its drivers

The Dromeside Raceway track surface is about to be upgraded.

MOTORSPORT: The Bundaberg Kart Club says funding from the State Government could save them almost half a million dollars over the next 10 years.

Dromeside Raceway is set for a facelift with a track resurface coming over the next two months after the club was given $27,500 as part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

It was announced by state member for Bundaberg David Batt earlier this week.

BKC vice president Andrew Wagner said if the announcement didn’t come the track would have been forced to be relaid in the next few years, costing the club between $400,000 and $500,000.

“We should have applied what is going to happen now to the track before,” he said.

“There is cracking in the surface right now because of weather and the use.

“This process will allow us to at least get another 10 years out of the track.”

A Brisbane-based company will come up and do the job between now and the end of the year.

“They’ll seal the cracks first,” Wagner said.

“Then they’ll spray the product.

“It’s a fairly quick process, they’ll do it within a day and then after another day we can drive on it.

“It’s only a 48-hour wait.”

The resurface will also have benefits for drivers.

The smoother and better surface will reduce wear on tyres, which will allow drivers to get two to three meetings out of a set potentially, rather than one.

The reduction in tyres will help reduce costs for members and visitors.

The track surface could also get karts going faster than ever before at the circuit.

“Times will get better,” Wagner said.

“Drivers will be able to keep better sets of tyres for later in the weekend, which will allow them to set better times.”

The resurface is expected to be done between after this weekend and the last round of the club season in November.

The club will reveal when it happens on its Facebook page.