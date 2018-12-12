New Supercars deal for Bundy driver

BACK FOR MORE: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera (right), with Andrew Pearson at this year's Sandown 500, will be back with the team next year.

BACK FOR MORE: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera (right), with Andrew Pearson at this year's Sandown 500, will be back with the team next year. Redhotshotz

FOR Bundaberg's Mason Barbera, the goal next year is simple - he wants to debut in the Bathurst 1000.

Barbera will remain at Garry Rogers Motorsport for 2019 after signing a new deal with the team to compete in the Dunlop Super 2 Series.

It will be the 20-year-old's third year at the team, competing in the second tier of competition behind the Supercars.

Barbera finished in this year's series in 13th after finishing inside the top 10 in the last two races of the season and 11th in the two before that.

He also recorded his best finish in the category, fifth, as well in one of the races during one of the rounds in Perth.

"I'm really stoked, really happy the team is welcoming me back,” he said.

"The whole team was keen to have me stay and now that is the case.”

Barbera said he was intent on improving on his position in the championship and pushing towards a top 10 spot of higher.

But he also has one eye on claiming one of the two co-driver spots for next year's Pirtek Endurance Cup in the Supercars.

The team will pick those spots with one driver joining Garth Tander and the other joining James Golding.

"I want an Enduro drive, that's the aim,” he said.

"It's looking promising but I've got a lot of work to do as well.”

Team owner Garry Rogers said Barbera had every chance of making his debut in the main game next year.

But he wasn't there just yet.

"I can't say he will be (driving) because we haven't decided on the spots yet,” he said.

"If he performs well he will certainly be in the equation.”

Rogers was happy with how his charger went this year.

"He had a great effort in the past seven to eight months with the team,” he said.

"We know he can improve again and I have no doubt we can get the best out of him.”

Barbera is now training hard for next year and aims to have a test session with the team before the first round in Adelaide in February.