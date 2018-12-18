New Subway menu divides diners

LOCAL PRODUCE: Subway's Dan Jensen said the new menu had more of a focus on fresh produce, some of which the company sources in Bundy.

LOCAL PRODUCE: Subway's Dan Jensen said the new menu had more of a focus on fresh produce, some of which the company sources in Bundy. Subway

SUBWAY'S five stores in Bundaberg have launched a fresh new menu with 19 new ingredients - but not everyone's happy.

Subway Bundaberg development agent Dan Jensen said the new menu featured new breads, meats, cheeses, salads, sauces and a vegan option,

"Our new menu is a great balance between the classic Subway favourites and new flavour combinations, so our guests can build a tasty sub that's their kind of fresh," Mr Jensen said

"Meanwhile, a delicious natural cheese is replacing processed cheese."

However, the change has left a bitter taste for some fans.

Comments on Subway's Facebook page include "I don't know who's in charge of the food, but they've dropped the ball with all this new menu s---" and "continuously effing up the menu".

Making way for the new range of ingredients are some long-time Subway favourites including honey oat bread, thousand island dressing, sweet chilli sauce and Swiss cheese.

One of the major complaints has been about old English cheese, following a national shortage. "If there's no old English I'm not interested in entering your establishments," read one comment.

Fortunately, old English cheese will reportedly be available again soon.

Others have praised new additions, with compliments for the blue cheese dressing, habanero hot sauce and the carved turkey and cranberry relish. Mr Jensen said the new menu was available alongside some favourites such as meatball and chicken classic.

"Subway's buffalo chicken with blue cheese dressing, smashed falafel with tzatziki or even turkey and bacon with cranberry are just some of the mouth-watering flavour combinations that are only available at Subway restaurants."

Mr Jensen said the new menu had more of a focus on fresh produce, some of which the company sources locally.

"We have salads, meats, cheeses and breads sourced from growers and producers around Australia, from Bundaberg to Carnarvon in WA.

VEGETARIAN OPTION: Subway's new smashed falafel sub.

"Our 19 new ingredients are possible with the support of hard-working Aussie farmers who are dedicated to delivering the freshest ingredients.

"We're proud that produce is locally sourced, not only supporting jobs for our region, but also providing Subway guests with a mouth-watering fresh taste."

Subway has stores in the CBD, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West, Bargara and Childers.

CHANGING TASTES

New items on the menu at Subway stores in Bundy include: