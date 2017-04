THE HAMPTONS: Ron Bullock, who is behind the 12-block development on Shelley St, previously told the NewsMail the Hampton name was the maiden name of his mother - Margaret Joan Bullock.

A NEW street will be created as part of a development at Burnett Heads in honour of a long-term resident.

The name Hampton Crt was approved by council for the proposed Hampton Estate development.

Ron Bullock, who is behind the 12-block development on Shelley St, previously told the NewsMail the Hampton name was the maiden name of his mother, Margaret Joan Bullock, who died in August.

Until her death, she had been a resident of Burnett Heads for 21 years.