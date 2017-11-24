New Stockland store to employ local jobseekers

A new phone repair and electronics shop is opening at Stockland (Sugarland).

STOCKLAND Bundaberg will be welcoming a new shop.

King IT will come to the centre formerly known as Sugarland, tomorrow.

This is the third store for King IT with a store at Hervey Bay and Maroochydore.

Buying a new phone or gadget when the old one is broken might seem like the easy option, but getting it fixed keeps jobs in Bundaberg, helps the environment and saves you some money too.

Owner Patrick King said that's what the business was all about.

"We have a can-do attitude to fixing things,” he said.

"We aren't one of those places that just want to sell you a new one.

"Our team have a unique attitude, we focus on the customer and the outcomes they want! We fix all things - phones, iPads, laptops, PCs Macs, drones, fitness watches, and even repaired electronic farming equipment.”

King IT has grown significantly since they opened their first store in 2015.

"People like saving some money, they're dealing with locals that care about them, and they like to live in clean environments,” Mr King said.

"The good news is that getting things fixed with King IT does all those things.

"We employ locals, many of whom are young job seekers, we repair things that would otherwise become waste, and the best part is that's cheaper than buying new.”

Stockland Bundaberg marketing manager Jasmine Randall said: "King IT continued success of their Maroochydore and Hervey Bay store growing to 21 team members and counting with all their success means King IT will provide outstanding customer service to Bundy”.

"We're thrilled to welcome a specialist IT store to the centre to provide Bundaberg an excellent option for all IT needs.

"The core business of King IT is in repairs, but they also sell accessories, computers, phones, drones, toys, and gadgets. Perfect timing with Christmas just around the corner.”

King IT will open next to Lenard's, near Woolworths at Stockland Bundaberg, this SaturdayNovember at 9am the same day as Santa's big arrival parade commencing at 10am.