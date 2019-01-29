New standing orders prove a challenge for councilliors

COUNCIL MEETING: A rule change had a few scratching their heads and the Mayor and his deputy seeking clarification at times from CEO Stephen Johnson at yesterday's Bundaberg Regional Council Ordinary Meeting.

A RULE change had a few people scratching their heads and the mayor and his deputy at times seeking clarification from CEO Stephen Johnson at today's Bundaberg Regional Council Ordinary Meeting.

New standing orders, which effectively are the rules that govern how meetings operate, were adopted by the council in December.

Yesterday was the first meeting where the new rules were in place and there was some confusion about when councillors were able to speak on a motion.

The change to the standing orders came about as part of a state-wide push to have more consistency in how meetings are run across Queensland, in accordance with legislation and best practice guidelines.

One part of the changes in the policy led to some early challenges.

Section 3.5.2, of the Standing Orders for Council Meetings Policy, states the chairperson will manage the debate by allowing the councillor who proposed the motion the option of speaking first on the motion.

The chairperson will then call on any other councillor who wishes to speak against the motion and then alternatively for and against the motion as available, until all councillors who wish to speak have had the opportunity.

One instance where it was unclear what was happening came after councillor Judy Peters requested for an item to be withdrawn for further discussion at a later date.

Bringing a procedural motion forward, Cr Peters sought to remove the item to waive the hire fees for Bundaberg Canine Club's use of the Recreational Precinct for its Easter dog show, to clarify information on costs involved.

This prompted councillor Greg Barnes to voice his support for having the matter heard, saying there was a "remarkable amount of interest” on the routine matter.

He then started to explain his reasoning, before being interrupted by Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor who was sitting in as chairman, due to mayor Jack Dempsey having excused himself from the matter because of a perceived conflict of interest.

Cr Trevor asked Cr Barnes to stick to the procedural motion, then if it was defeated the matter of waiving the fees could be further discussed.

No one spoke for or against the procedural motion and it was defeated in a vote of three for and seven against.

John Learmonth then went back to the original application from the dog club.

After this, Cr Trevor asked if anyone would like to speak against the motion.

Cr Blackburn started to talk, outlining her support for the motion.

At last week's briefing meeting she questioned if the group would be on-charging the camp fees and making money out of it by doing so. She then had information it was not the case, but before she could speak, a fellow councillor interjected saying he thought the procedure was to have someone talk against the motion.

The matter then went to a vote with a decision to waive the fees for the canine club carried unanimously.

It left onlookers in the public gallery asking what happened.

Bundaberg Canine Club secretary Margaret Norton said she was a little bit concerned at first, but ended up quite happy with the result.

Another man said debate should be able to happen at the ordinary meetings.

A council spokesman said the changes provided written rules for the orderly conduct of council meetings.

"The CEO has interpreted the standing orders to say that any councillor is entitled to speak on a motion. This is democracy at work,” he said.