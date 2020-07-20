New sports development proposed for Gayndah park

THE RIGHT SPOT: The North Burnett Regional Council is seeking community feedback on the development of a new basketball court in Gayndah. Picture: NBRC

FANS of the NBA and NBL in Gayndah will soon have a new area to test their basketball skills with council's latest proposed development.

The council is in the planning page for a half baksetball court in the Gayndah Lions Park for basketballers of all ages.

It's now reaching out to the community for feedback on the proposed location of the half court.

The development has been slated for the western part of the park parallel to Warton St.

The proposed location for the half basketball court in Gayndah Lions Park. Picture: NBRC

If you have an alternate suggestion of where the half court should be located, contact the council on admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au or call 100 696 272 by July 31.

Construction is anticipated to start in late August.