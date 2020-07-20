Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
THE RIGHT SPOT: The North Burnett Regional Council is seeking community feedback on the development of a new basketball court in Gayndah. Picture: NBRC
THE RIGHT SPOT: The North Burnett Regional Council is seeking community feedback on the development of a new basketball court in Gayndah. Picture: NBRC
Council News

New sports development proposed for Gayndah park

Sam Turner
20th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FANS of the NBA and NBL in Gayndah will soon have a new area to test their basketball skills with council's latest proposed development.

The council is in the planning page for a half baksetball court in the Gayndah Lions Park for basketballers of all ages.

It's now reaching out to the community for feedback on the proposed location of the half court.

The development has been slated for the western part of the park parallel to Warton St.

The proposed location for the half basketball court in Gayndah Lions Park. Picture: NBRC
The proposed location for the half basketball court in Gayndah Lions Park. Picture: NBRC

If you have an alternate suggestion of where the half court should be located, contact the council on admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au or call 100 696 272 by July 31.

Construction is anticipated to start in late August.

gayndah lions park north burnett basketball north burnett regional council north burnett sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Bundy football is making its way back in wake of Covid

        premium_icon How Bundy football is making its way back in wake of Covid

        News Hundreds made their way through the gates of Martens Oval on the weekend for the first time since Covid restrictions put a halt on game play.

        UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

        News A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after an alleged wounding in Avoca.

        ‘Monto is thriving’: Tourism booming in country town

        premium_icon ‘Monto is thriving’: Tourism booming in country town

        News The dairy town is experiencing a revival after years of drought and economic...

        Dog walker spots marijuana bush growing at the beach

        premium_icon Dog walker spots marijuana bush growing at the beach

        News A DOG walker made a startling discovery while walking along the beach.