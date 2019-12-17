New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

BUNDABERG State High School will be decked out with new solar panels these Christmas holidays thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools program.

The school will receive 83 new panels before January, generating 30 kW of solar power.

Education Minister Grace Grace said she was pleased to see another Bundy school among the list of 14 Queensland schools to be ticked off this month.

"This is fantastic news for the Bundaberg State High School community in week one of the school holidays," he said.

"This is on top of the work already happening at the moment to install solar panels at Kepnock State High School, Bargara State School and Burnett Heads State School."

Ten thousand new solar panels have been installed on Queensland state school buildings and classrooms so far, with more on the way.

Ms Grace said installation work would ramp up over the Christmas holiday period, with an extra 2,000 panels to be installed before January.

"We're making great progress in making our state schools more energy efficient," Ms Grace said.

"So far, 76 Queensland schools have received solar panels, with many more on the way.

"Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs and 58,000 hours of apprentice work."

Ms Grace said the ACES program will help reduce the energy costs at schools, which are some of the biggest energy users in the state.

"This program is such a boost for our education system here in Queensland," she said.

"Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we're also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process.

"To date, almost 3,000 kW of solar power is being generated from the installed panels across Queensland."

Ms Grace said the implementation of this important initiative would see almost 34,000 panels installed by the end of June 2020.

"We are well on track to deliver these panels to more than 800 state schools across Queensland.

"The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected to be approximately $10 million per year.

"This outstanding initiative is showing Queensland state school students and their communities the Palaszczuk Government's strong commitment to a cleaner, greener energy future."

