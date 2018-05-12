NEW: Skin spa business expands into Bundaberg

AH, the serenity.

It's this sentiment that will soon be echoing across the floors of Hinkler Central after new business Serenity Skin Spa opened its doors Thursday.

The business already has a strong following at its Hervey Bay location and its success has enabled it to expand into Bundaberg.

Serenity Skin Spa owner and operator Abby Blanke said the expansion was sure to please existing customers and entice new ones, with its range of exclusive services, convenient location and indulgent experience.

"For years we have had Bundaberg customers trek to our original Hervey Bay spa and now we are thrilled to be able to bring the service and treatments they love to a space that's convenient for them,” Ms Blanke said.

"Offering an extensive menu of results-orientated treatments, including skincare, facials, waxing and IPL hair removal, our 'cosmedical' procedures are delivered by professionals who are passionate about the beauty and wellness industry, ensuring our customers leave indulged, radiant and satisfied.

"We have a strong belief in helping women find their confidence for themselves, within themselves, and our unique treatments and focus on customer service can attest to that.”

Hinkler Central centre manager Renee Pukallus said it was excited to be able to support such an intrepid and popular retailer. "Hinkler Central is proud to be bringing such a unique beauty experience to Bundaberg for the first time,” she said.

The spa is outside Woolworths and you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SerenitySkinSpa1/.