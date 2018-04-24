NEW SKILLS: Teen's i-spired ideas in Asia

FORMER Kepnock State High School captain Caitlyn Anderson has returned from a two-week internship in Kuala Lumpur, arming the teenager with a new set of skills.

Ms Anderson's trip was part of a bursary program established by another former Kepnock student Jamie Olsen, who established his own corporate advisory and investment firm CMB Capital in 2010.

Ms Olsen spoke to the NewsMail in December about the program, which he set up to inspire Bundaberg's next generation of entrepreneurs.

The invaluable opportunity saw Ms Anderson spend one week with iflix and a second week at iCarAsia, where she learnt about the marketing and advertising behind the businesses.

Ms Anderson said iflix was a business like Netflix based in Malaysia.

"I worked in PR and I learnt a bit about how marketing is done there and things like press releases and how they do that,” she said.

The teenager said one of the things that struck her about the office environment was the inclusive layout of the working space.

"They're all on one floor of a big building and there is all the different departments, but it's open plan and there's just desks everywhere,” she said.

"I think it makes it easier for everyone to work together.”

Ms Anderson said it was also great to see how easy it was to communicate with oversea

"I sat in on a few meetings, most of them are video call meetings and they call the other countries, so that was very interesting,” she said.

Ms Anderson said her second week was spent with iCarAsia, a car sales business mostly based online.

"I learnt a bit about digital marketing, with Facebook ads and Instagram,” she said.

"They experiment with the type of ads they do and then they're able to track how successful they are.

"How many viewers, how many click on the ads.

"They can tell which gender and age group it's targeting - that was quite interesting.”

Ms Anderson said she was even given the opportunity to create her own ad, which said had been a lot of fun.

Still to decide on exactly what she plans to study at university next year, Ms Anderson said she's thinking of study a broad business course.

"A lot of the staff in Malaysia did that, then they could go into any field, whether its marketing or sales,” she said.

As well as the Kuala Lumpur internship, this gap year Ms Anderson is keen to keep an eye on the program she helped start last year at Kepnock State High School.

Fish Tank is modelled off the successful Shark Tank concept and gives students an opportunity to test their own ideas.