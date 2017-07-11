New site to help businesses get government grants

NEW tools have been set up to help Bundaberg businesses and community organisations prepare quality applications when seeking government grants.

The tools are now available from Regional Development Australia's Wide Bay Burnett website.

RDA has invested in the online demographic and economic information tools to help businesses and industry make more informed, evidence-based decisions when presenting economic arguments for funding.

The ID tools, featuring statistical, historical and economic data and trends across the five Wide Bay Burnett regional council areas, will better assist the region in attracting government funding for the provision of community services and infrastructure, and provide a clearer understand the challenges and opportunities across the Wide Bay Burnett.

RDA WBB chair Bill Trevor said these tools would provide an evidence base to promote economic development, to prepare for the provision of community services and infrastructure and to better understand the challenges and opportunities in the region.

"Regional Development Australia committees are dedicated to ensuring the region they represent achieves strong funding across all levels of government and ensuring grant applications are backed by evidence is crucial to that success,” Cr Trevor said.

He said the tools were an investment to ensure access for every business and organisation.