New signs to welcome drivers to Bundy CBD

SYMBOLIC SIGN: "The design represents our region's natural beauty from our agricultural fields and nature parks to our waterways and coastline,” says councillor Greg Barnes.

SYMBOLIC SIGN: "The design represents our region's natural beauty from our agricultural fields and nature parks to our waterways and coastline,” says councillor Greg Barnes. Bundaberg Regional Council

THREE new signs will soon great drivers with a warm welcome to Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Regional Council says the region's existing welcome signs have been in place for 35 yars and have become a target for vandalism.

The State Government- funded signage will act as an entry point to the CBD on Childers, Gin Gin and Goodwood Rds.

Council tourism spokesman Greg Barnes said he was excited about the concept of the artworks, which will feature aspects relevant to the region.

"The new entry signage is an opportunity to better promote the many attractions of our entire region stretching from Childers to Gin Gin and right along the coastline,” he said.

"The design represents our region's natural beauty from our agricultural fields and nature parks to our waterways and coastline.

"The natural colourings symbolise our focus on protecting our environment and compliment the surrounds.”

Cr Barnes said the council had received positive feedback from indigenous groups.

"They feel (the signage) adequately represent our nation's first people including the yellow disc, which represents both the sun and our lovely climate,” he said.

Construction dates for the signs are yet to be confirmed.