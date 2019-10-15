Menu
New signs go up: Welcome to Bundy in style

15th Oct 2019 3:48 PM
VISITING Bundy never looked so good after new entry welcome signs are being rolled out to greet residents and visitors.

The first sign was installed on Goodwood Rd yesterday morning with the two additional sites on Childers Rd and Gin Gin Rd to follow.

The design elements of the sign highlight the coast, featuring a turtle and coral, the hinterland displaying rich agricultural fields and the Burnett River which winds its way through Bundaberg city.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the new signage was an exciting opportunity to showcase the best of the region.

"It was no easy task to incorporate so many visual aspects into one design but these modern signs much better represent the attractions of the region as a whole," he said.

Funded by the Queensland Government, it's the first update to some entry signs in 35 years.

Bundaberg News Mail

