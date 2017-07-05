Skippy crossing: Call for signs to stop roo roadkill

ACTION NEEDED: Ray Pratt wants signs erected along Elliott Heads Rd at Woongarra warning motorists of kangaroos in the area.

WOONGARRA residents are calling for kangaroo warning signs after seeing "at least one dead roo" on a busy road each month.

Ray and Mary Pratt have lived in their Elliott Heads Rd home for more than 30 years and said the council need to step in before tragedy strikes.

Mr Pratt said people were complacent when travelling along the road near Woongarra State School and there were no warning signs to make them aware of wildlife.

He said kangaroos frequented the verge to eat the green pick which grows on just off the road and would often jump out when startled.

He believes in the past five years the kangaroo population in the area has grown significantly, especially during winter months.

"The kangaroos are there from dusk to dawn," he said.

"I saw a big grey hanging there on about 5am Sunday.

"For those who don't know the area they travel along unaware at 80km/h."

WILDLIFE: A number of kangaroos have been hit by cars in suburban areas, this male grey kangaroo was found on Elliott Heads Rd, outside Woongarra State School in 2015. Emma Reid

Just last week Mr Pratt noticed smashed black plastic and heard reports of a women who had hit a kangaroo.

"I'm worried people may swear and hit a pole to avoid them," he said.

The retiree is calling for the Bundaberg Regional Council to install a number of warning signs in hopes it would hinder the collisions with the marsupials.

"I'm not looking to change the speed along the road, I just want to make motorist aware," he said.

"I can only imagine the stress and expense to the motorist who run into them.

"We need warning signs."

The NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Regional Council regarding the road signs but it said it was out of its control.

"Elliot Heads Road is a State Government controlled road and only the Department of Transport and Main Roads can determine the speed limit," a spokeswoman said.

"Wildlife warning signs would also be a decision for the Department of Main Roads."

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said kangaroos could be found in suburban areas for a number of reasons.

"As urban development expands into wildlife habitat, people living on the fringes of this expansion will come into contact with native wildlife," they said.

"During times of drought, kangaroos and other native animals can enter urban areas seeking food and water."

Bundaberg has just seen one of the driest Junes on record.

According to Drive.com there was an element of luck involved when it came to avoiding collisions with wildlife like kangaroos.

Ways to minimise chances of hitting Australia native animals included slowing down in area where animals frequented.

It said the best way to avoid collecting a kangaroo was not to drive at dawn, dusk or night.

Another tip was to buy a bull bar when travelling these roads and if a collision was adimit the driver should brake heavily in a straightline and steer/swerve later if safe to do so.