New signal system to be installed at intersection from today

The intersection of Barolin and Maynard Sts.

A BUNDABERG business will carry out an upgrade to the Barolin and Maynard Sts intersection.

Zane Dick Electrical will oversee the installation of signals on the left-turn slip lanes, which activate when a pedestrian or bike rider pushes the button.

Works will begin today.

Once activated, the signal turns yellow/amber and then red for motorists, allowing pedestrians or bike riders to safely cross.

There is no green signal for motorists so when the signals are not activated, normal road rules apply.

"As one of the key roads to the CBD, with the airport nearby and plenty of shops and amenities in the area, we know this a key intersection for both drivers and the community," Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

"This is bolstering safety at the intersection while also minimising disruptions to drivers, with it only activated when required."

Mr Bailey said more signals would be installed.

"We will also install these pedestrian signals at the Isis Highway's intersections with Bundaberg-Port Road and Heidke Street later this year," he said.

"Global economies have been hard-hit by COVID-19, and both Australia and Queensland have not been immune.

"But Bundaberg's ongoing health response means we can continue our plan for economy recovery, which means getting on with upgrades like this that support local business."

Works are expected to be complete late September, weather and construction conditions permitting.

Work will take place between 6am and 6pm during the first two weeks of construction. Overnight work, starting 7pm, will take place in the third week to complete the project.

Mr Bailey urged drivers to follow the instruction of work crews and roads signage, and to drive to conditions.

The upgrade forms part of a $5 million road safety package announced by the State Government earlier this year, and part of a $1.9 billion road and transport investment across the Wide Bay Burnett which the government says has helped create around 1700 jobs.

Projects included in the road upgrade package:

• $1.15 million to install traffic signals at the Bundaberg-Port Road and Ashfield Road intersection, Ashfield

• $576,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Isis Highway and Kingston Town Way intersection, Branyan

• $555,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes on the Isis Highway at the Park Estate Drive intersection, Branyan

• $376,000 to install a dedicated left-turn lane at the Isis Highway and University Drive intersection, Branyan

• $495,000 to install dedicated right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road and Quinns Road intersection, Bucca

• $696,500 to install traffic signals for multiple, left-turn, slip lanes in Bundaberg

• $238,000 to install guardrails on the Isis Highway at Kullogum

• $376,000 to widen sealed shoulders and provide audio tactile line marking on Gin Gin Road at Oakwood

• $458,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road and Winfield Road intersection, Winfield

Bundaberg Labor candidate Tom Smith praised the works.

'The Palaszczuk Labor Government is once again putting locals first by partnering with Bundaberg region-based business Zane Dick Electrical to deliver safer roads for Bundy," he said.

"By supporting our local businesses to deliver local infrastructure projects, our community in Bundaberg will have the kickstart it needs for economic recovery."

For more information on the project, contact TMR Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au