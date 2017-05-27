New sign to save lives

DANGER ZONE: The past year has seen a concerning number of crashes on Cedars Rd in South Kolan, where new safety measures are in place and more are being investigated.

THE omniscient "head-on waiting to happen” along Cedars Rd could be remedied with the installation of a new vehicle activated road sign.

After concerns were raised by locals about the dangerous bend, Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said they are investigating new alternatives to improve safety on the South Kolan stretch.

Despite the curve and advisory speed limit signage and chevron alignment markers, which are used to provide advance warning of changes to the road conditions already in place, South Kolan resident Jon Carman told the NewsMail that there had been at least seven crashes into the Armco in the last year.

In order to prevent another crash from occurring, the Department of Transport and Main Roads is also investigating the installation of vehicle activated signs at both approaches.

"These signs detect the speed of approaching vehicles and notify motorists if they are travelling too fast. If the speed limit is exceeded, the sign illuminates and displays an advisory message,” he said.

"I must remind motorists that they too have an important role in road safety and obeying all road signs.

"The vast majority of road users do the right thing, but until all of us do, all of the time, there will be tragedies on our roads.”

Mr Bailey said earlier this month, a high-visibility 'Reduce Speed' sign was installed at the southbound approach to the bridge which incorporated an advisory 30km/h speed limit and curve warning symbol, to alert motorists to the changed conditions ahead and a retro reflective, red edge strip also helps to alert motorists at night.

Mr Bailey said road safety is everyone's responsibility and is encouraging the local community to make contact with his department directly on 1300 728 390 or via email on bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au if they would like to provide feedback about state roads in the area.