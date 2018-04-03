New side for the Spring Cup?

NEW TEAM: Gladstone Goats player Eamon Chapman scores last year. The side could now be entering the Spring Cup at the start of next season.

NEW TEAM: Gladstone Goats player Eamon Chapman scores last year. The side could now be entering the Spring Cup at the start of next season. Mike Richards GLA220717RGBU

UNION: Bundaberg Rugby Union president Luke McCloskey says he would have no problem welcoming another side into the Spring Cup.

But only if it is done right.

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats could be joining the competition if the side is forced to withdraw from the Rugby Capricornia competition it is currently competing in.

The side has forfeited its first two games of the season and will be expelled from the competition if it can't field a team this weekend.

If that happens the club could play in Bundaberg's Spring Cup competition to make sure the Goats can come back and play in winter next year.

McCloskey said nothing has happened yet and he hasn't spoken to the club.

"I've personally had a brief discussion with the Rugby Capricornia president, that's it,” he told the NewsMail.

"We'd certainly entertain the idea but nothing has happened yet.”

McCloskey said he would contact the club in the next few days to see what is happening.

He said if the move was to happen it would have to be done in the best interests of both competitions.

"It would have to be sanctioned by the Queensland Rugby Union,” he said.

"If it's promoting our sport in both regions then it could certainly work.”

But McCloskey said the new club, if it entered, would not interfere with the five currently involved in the competition.

The president confirmed the Goats would have to field their own players if it was to happen.

"At this point the answer would be no (to using Bundy players),” he said.

"We had a couple that struggled this year with numbers, so it would be unfair on the local clubs if that happened.”

McCloskey said other issues, including if matches would be played in Gladstone. would be discussed when it needed to be addressed.

A decision on what happens to the club is expected before the Spring Cup season begins in October.