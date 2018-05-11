Menu
READY TO GO: The new shop on Mt Perry Rd.
News

New shop to help save dogs

Crystal Jones
by
11th May 2018 1:01 PM

RED Collar Rescue volunteers have everything ready to go at their temporary party supplies shop at North Bundaberg.

Doors will open tomorrow in a space near the Bundy Chop Shop on Mt Perry Rd.

Red Collar Rescue is a non-profit charity that saves the lives of thousands of death row dogs in the region.

Founder Sharyn Banks said she was grateful to local businessman Paul Wessel who had provided the space for the charity to sell brand new, donated party supplies.

"There is heaps of stock and new stuff will be coming in as we get room," she said.

