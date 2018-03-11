New shape, attitude, defines new Buccaneers

GOAL ATTEMPT: Buccaneers player Shaun Mitchell kicks for goal during their game in Bundaberg on Saturday night.

A RED and blue wall comprised of five Wide Bay Buccaneers was the clearest indication of a change in attitude, direction, and possibly fortunes at the Football Queensland Premier League club.

The Buccaneers produced its best performance of the season in the 4-1 loss to Logan Lightning.

But while they remain anchored to the bottom of the 13-team table for another week, there was plenty for Buccaneers fans to like.

A new formation which allows players to easily move the ball from the defensive to attacking third, and a new positive attitude allowed the club's players and officials to smile after a tumultuous week, during which the club sacked foundation coach Tim Lunnon.

Any threat of a hangover was dispelled by the eighth minute when former United Warriors gun Brad Mitchell floated a ball over Logan goalkeeper Matthew Tubbs' head and into the goal.

Before the game, captain Jacob Chapman told News Corp even a small loss would be a major gain for the club's morale, after the team suffered heavy defeats in its first three games.

"It feels like a step forward,” Chapman said.

"There were a couple of soft set piece goals but we defended well and attacked well. It was something we're looking to do.

"We had good structures there, we thought we attacked well, got forward, so it was good to see the formation we changed to has really helped us in getting the ball up the field.”

Interim coach Kieran McKean, who along with former Bundaberg Spirit boss Steve Bates and visa player Ben Brookfield took control of the reins while the club searched for Lunnon's replacement, said he believed Wide Bay would become more dangerous as the season progressed.

"We were finding it hard to (keep the structure), we were getting stuck in the back and middle third,” McKean said. "Tonight's new shape I think is a step in the right direction. We'll keep tinkering with that and moving forward

"It works for us. There's a holding midfielder in there, three that rotate, and two strikers,. As we go forward it will be more threatening in the final third.”

The Buccaneers will face league leaders Peninsula Power on Saturday.