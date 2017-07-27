New servo is here and fuel is cheap, cheap, cheap!

PUMP IT: The new-look Liberty North petrol station is wowing customers at the bowser.

THERE'S a shining new beacon at North Bundaberg luring drivers like moths to a flame with a sharp new look and cheap fuel prices.

Liberty North petrol station has had a stunning renovation and first-time business owners Timothy and Natasha Mientjes are excited for Bundy drivers to experience their new service.

There's an office, a cold room and they've more than doubled the bowsers from eight to 20, with an angled set-up to allow for a smooth drive.

"With our bowsers, we have high-flow for the tankers and we also have Adblue, which is a fuel additive that some diesel trucks and tractors need these days," Mr Mientjes said.

"Liberty has taken into account the agricultural aspect of the area."

Mr Mientjes, 29, said it had been busy since they opened about three weeks ago, and with fuel prices as of today, at $1.10 for Ethanol; $1.12 for unleaded; and $1.16 for diesel, it's not hard to understand why.

Mr Mientjes is no stranger to servos having worked at various Bundaberg service stations since he was 16.

"I worked here at Liberty North with the old owners when I was 18 until I was 24," he said.

After the old Liberty North owners retired, they recommended Mr Mientjes as a prospective candidate to run the new business.

"I am now the commission agent - so it's my business and Liberty's building," he said.

In a few weeks, Mr Mientjes said they will have a 24-hour pump-payment system and hopes to have some Japanese-inspired food in stock, from nearby Kevin's Restaurant, to complement the new hot food available.

Mr Mientjes urged drivers to keep their eyes peeled for an upcoming grand opening day when they would have a fire sale on their fuel prices.