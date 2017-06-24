New service lets the family see bub before they're born

A BUNDABERG mum and nurse has started a new business giving parents a sneak peek at their bubs before they're born.

Before the Stork offers 3D and 4D imaging of babies in the womb.

Kirsty Rogers said she started the business to give families the chance to connect with their babies to be in the comfort of their own homes.

"It's a unique bonding experience for mums and the whole family," she said.

SNEAK PEEK: Kirsty Rogers offers a service allowing couples to see their babies in 3D. Kirsty Rogers

Miss Rogers, who has been a Registered Nurse since 2006, said she was looking for something different to do after moving to Bundaberg.

"When we moved to Bundaberg I was looking for something new and after having my kids I was looking for a way to work with pregnant women and share the experience with them," she said.

Miss Rogers said still images were three dimensional, while four dimensional video could be captured showing the baby yawning and moving.

"It's a mobile machine, I will have a studio at home but I do a mobile service at the moment," she said.

"It links up to the TV and you get to watch it on the big screen.

"You can have the whole family there and children, I'm quite happy for children to be involved."

Parents don't need a referral from the doctor to make a booking.

"The way it works is you get a 2D image and we section off the area we want to view in 3D," Miss Rogers said.

"My favourite thing is to glance across at mum and dad, just to see their face.

"It's the first look of what their baby's going to look like."

Miss Rogers said around 28 to 30 weeks gestation was the best time to get footage of babies.

"I print photos too so you get to take photos on the day," she said, adding that families received a USB stick containing their images or video.

Parents to be can find out more at http://bit.ly/2sSTCS1.