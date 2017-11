LOCAL FANS: Senator Fraser Anning is escorted into the Senate by David Leyonhjelm and Cory Bernardi.

LOCAL FANS: Senator Fraser Anning is escorted into the Senate by David Leyonhjelm and Cory Bernardi. LUKAS COCH

NEWLY minted Queensland senator Fraser Anning has at least two fans in the region.

Senator Anning, who was sworn in on Monday to replace dual citizen Malcolm Roberts, received 19 below-the-line votes at the 2016 election.

Two of them were made locally, at Bundaberg Central and Gin Gin.

Senator Anning was third on One Nation's ticket but is sitting as an independent after falling out with party leader Pauline Hanson.

He was elected because of the way senate votes and preferences are counted.