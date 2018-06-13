New seafood business is smoking

NEW BUSINESS: Bundaberg's newest business The Seafood Smokery Bundaberg believe in sustainable and ethical fishing.

NEW BUSINESS: Bundaberg's newest business The Seafood Smokery Bundaberg believe in sustainable and ethical fishing. Contributed

IT'S believing in what they supply that makes Bundaberg's newest culinary business unique.

A belief in ethical, sustainable and local seafood has seen cousins Luke Truant and Lincoln Kirchner spend two years putting a twist on their German grandparents' specialty.

"They came here smoking wurst and we went into fish,” Mr Truant said.

From driving super yachts around the world to smoking seafood, the 36-year-old Bundy father said he had found his calling.

The business is based on a number of principles including fresh, quality seafood which is caught locally.

Mr Truant said it was important to use sustainable species from well-managed stocks which were ethically-caught and handled.

The smokery has strict "house rules and moral standards” when accepting products from the fishers.

"Everything we sell comes from the small local guys going out,” he said.

"The fishermen need to treat the fish with respect.”

With strict guidelines, the pair give their customers an informed choice when choosing their seafood.

"The beautiful part is, when we purchase our fish we get to choose the fish we take and see the whole product,” Mr Truant said.

"We know the condition it is in and can be quite picky.”

Mr Truant said they also used pesticide free and organic produce to complement the seafood.

They specialise in smoked mullet because it is a sustainable fish.

"You can never wipe them out,” he said.

"And with the skin on there is triple the omega 3 in it.”

He said smoking takes about a week to complete from sea to shelf.

"It's a versatile product which we slice thin,” Mr Truant said.

Today, the smoked fish will head to Parliament House in Brisbane as part of the Bundaberg Promotion Night with other locally grown produce.

Mr Truant said while many enjoyed smoked salmon on crackers or bruschetta, the options were endless.

For more information, email sales@theseafoodsmokery.com.au.