New sea hawk coming to Bundy

27th Jun 2017 9:42 AM
BOAT BLESSING: Gooreng Gooreng woman Juliri blesses the Takoko yesterday.
BOAT BLESSING: Gooreng Gooreng woman Juliri blesses the Takoko yesterday. Mike Richards GLA220617BOAT

A NEW pilot vessel for Bundaberg might have a centuries old name but it's totally state of the art.

Named Takoko, meaning Sea Hawk, the vessel is a word from the traditional language of the Gooreng Gooreng people.

The boat will join the existing fleet of four pilot vessels servicing the Port of Gladstone, Port of Bundaberg and Port Alma.

The boats are used to transport marine pilots to ships that arrive off the ports before port entry and berthing.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the vessel would deliver a higher level of safety and ease of operation while reducing operating costs.

Takoko is GPC's first pilot boat that has not been named after a pilot who had perished.

Topics:  boat sea hawk vessel

