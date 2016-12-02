33°
Lifestyle

New school sexual education plan to target STIs

2nd Dec 2016 5:11 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SEX education program designed to slow-down the spread of sexually-transmitted illnesses in Queensland could be expanded in a five-year plan pushed by the government.

The $5.2 million rejig of the program emphasises the need to improve education and support given to young people in relation to sex.

The Sexual Health Strategy lists fighting the spread of STIs as a priority.

It would teach students from Prep to Year 10 about "optimal sexual and reproductive health, minimise harm, reduce stigma and discrimination and highlight the importance of respectful relationships and violence prevention".
 

The new five-year sexual education plan.
The new five-year sexual education plan.

The program also moves beyond the mechanics of intercourse and pregnancy.

"Sexual health incorporates sexual development and reproductive health, as well as the ability to develop and maintain meaningful interpersonal relationships; appreciate one's body; interact with both genders in respectful and appropriate ways; and express affection, love, and intimacy in ways consistent with one's own values," the report states.

"Sexuality means more than the physical act- it encompasses psychological, biological and social aspects, and is influenced by individual values and attitudes."

Queensland is one of few states where sexual education wasn't provided by all schools.

Principals in Queensland have the option to opt-out, whereas in other states the decision falls to individual families.

Education Minister Kate Jones said there would be a parliamentary inquiry would examine sex education.

Read the Queensland Sexual Health Strategy 2016-2021 here.

Topics:  editors picks health queensland sex

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Council campaign cash could be made public in 'real time'

Council campaign cash could be made public in 'real time'

VOTERS could soon judge their mayor and councillors on the donations they receive, long before they head to the ballot box.

New school sexual education plan to target STIs

The strategy has fighting the spread of STIs as a priority.

Bundaberg farmers get backpacker tax certainty "at last”

FACES OF THE TAX: Amelie, from Germany, worked at Tinaberries this year. "The backpackers are bringing so much money into the country and I could imagine it's changing the plans of some backpackers, so I don't think it's a good idea,” she said of the 32.5% tax.

"Another day, another number"

Teen bum grabber in court

19-year-old pleads guilty to six counts of sexual assault

Local Partners

OPINION: Farmers need to hold on for pride and the kids

I could have been a fourth generation farmer but the weather had other plans.

Doctor packs up shop

GONE AGAIN: Moore Park Beach residents were excited when they heard a doctor was starting in January this year but now he is closing down.

No Moore doctor for coastal community

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of the marijuana culture in America as more states legalise the drug.

  • TV

  • 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!