New scanner to help save Bundaberg lives

BUNDABERG is now the home of state-of-the-art medical equipment that will help save the lives of people across Wide Bay.

A PET/CT scanner at the I-MED Radiology Bundaberg Clinic will start scanning this month, improving doctors' ability to diagnose and monitor a range of conditions such as cancer.

The medical device is a combination of a CT scan and a PET scan, giving a high-level image quality and allowing doctors to accurately assess how organs and tissues in the body are functioning.

It is a first for the region as patients had to previously travel to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane.

I-MED Radiology regional manager Keri Kamau said the group was excited to make the technology available to Bundaberg patients, particularly people at risk of or suffering from cancer.

"This new PET/CT scanner will greatly assist our doctors in the identification and diagnosis of cancer,” Mr Kamau said.

He said many tumours could be detected earlier and found with more precision using the scanner.

"Early detection can really make a difference, so we believe this new machine will benefit local patients and avoid them having to travel great distances to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane to access this technology.”

The clinic's nuclear medicine specialist and radiologist Jody McIvor said the new scanner would be particularly helpful in staging cancer and evaluating the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

"PET/CT scanners are critical for modern oncology care, in particular for staging cancer and following up to determine whether treatment has been successful or not.

"With this scanner we are able to detect many types of cancer.

"We can see if the cancer is localised or spreading and this determines the optimal treatment, whether that be through surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.”

A referral from a GP or specialists is needed for PET scans.

FAST FACTS

PET/CT stands for positron emission tomography/computed tomography.

The procedure involves a painless injection of a radiopharmaceutical which is absorbed by areas that have a high glucose metabolism, which occurs in many cancers.

The increased concentration of radioactivity is then displayed on PET/CT images, which details both the structure and function of organs and tissue.