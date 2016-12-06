31°
New salon to offer huge range of services

Jim Alouat
| 6th Dec 2016 11:48 AM
HEAVENLY SECRETS: Hairdresser Melanie Reeves can't wait to open her hair and beauty salon next year.
HEAVENLY SECRETS: Hairdresser Melanie Reeves can't wait to open her hair and beauty salon next year.

A ONE-STOP beauty shop catering to every woman's desire to relax, unwind and be pampered will open its doors in Bundaberg next year.

The exciting new hair and beauty salon will open at Walker St and is the brainchild of Melanie Reeves, a 25-year veteran of the hairdressing industry.

Mrs Reeves runs a small hair salon out of her Bundaberg home but believes the time is ripe to expand and offer a service that she says Bundaberg lacks.

"It will be called Heavenly Secrets because I think every woman's beauty is a secret," Mrs Reeves said.

"It will be a one-stop shop with hairdressers, beauticians, Napoleon Perdis make-up, waxing, spray tanning, nails, facials, massages.

"Then there is my baby of it all - cosmetic tattooing."

Cosmetic tattooing is a technique that employs tattoos as a means of producing designs that resemble make-up.

It is also commonly known as permanent make-up and popular options are eyeliner, eyebrows and lip colour.

With a Montville-Maleny look on the outside and a state-of-the-art finish on the inside, Mrs Reeves hopes to wow clients from the moment they arrive on the 903sqm premises.

"I want to do an outback cottage feel on the outside and on the inside, it will be quite spectacular," she said.

"We will have twist to it that we are keeping secret."

While the business has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council, Mrs Reeves recently submitted a material change of use to council where she cited an increase in staff levels from two to six and an increase of her daily client base from 20 to 60.

"We have just applied for more staff because it's bigger than what I anticipated" she said.

Mrs Reeves hopes to begin building in May next year and open by August trading six days a week.

"We are all really pumped," she said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

